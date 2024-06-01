Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $129.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Shares of PLD opened at $110.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.35. Prologis has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.