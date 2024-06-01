Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stake Increased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 29,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $6.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $202.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.70 million.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.81%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.76%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

See Also

