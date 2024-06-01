Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) Stock Price Up 2%

Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 110,474 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,705,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Psyence Biomedical Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93.

Institutional Trading of Psyence Biomedical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Psyence Biomedical stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Psyence Biomedical Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.30% of Psyence Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Psyence Biomedical Company Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

