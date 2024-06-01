PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Shares Down 26.5%

Shares of PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) dropped 26.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.23. Approximately 9,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 291% from the average daily volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Down 26.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.37.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.0743 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.
