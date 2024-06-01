PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.84. Approximately 231,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 460,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Specifically, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $49,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares in the company, valued at $64,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,200 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,448. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PUBM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

PubMatic Stock Down 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 104.29 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.23.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.