PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,601 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in PVH were worth $25,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PVH alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PVH by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in PVH by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on PVH from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PVH from $134.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

PVH Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE PVH opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.48. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.38%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PVH

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.