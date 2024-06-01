Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Roivant Sciences Ltd. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Roivant Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Roivant Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ROIV. TheStreet raised Roivant Sciences from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $10.36 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 27.79 and a quick ratio of 27.79. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $398,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

