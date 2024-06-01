Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:AIT)

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.56 EPS.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

AIT opened at $192.44 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $201.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total value of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 507,750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after buying an additional 197,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $39,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

