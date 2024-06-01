Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Montreal Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:BMO)

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Desjardins cut their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $8.21 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.79 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BMO

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.7 %

BMO opened at $89.16 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,617,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,402,000 after purchasing an additional 544,767 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,998 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,783,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,247,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,298 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,495,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,435,002,000 after acquiring an additional 738,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $1.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.25%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.