Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pacira BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $30.33 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 63.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 403.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 47,173 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,086.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $31,628.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,384 shares in the company, valued at $4,165,193.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $2,754,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at $677,086.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

