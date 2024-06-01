Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Boosted by Telsey Advisory Group

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Thursday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $7.80 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANF

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.57. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $29.70 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 64.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 32,915 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,512,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $4,478,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,330,996.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 558,786 shares of company stock valued at $64,340,812 over the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.