Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Cut by Analyst

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the sporting goods retailer will earn $3.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.11. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $3.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.75 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.38 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.64 EPS.

DKS has been the subject of several other research reports. Williams Trading raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $231.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $227.64 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $100.98 and a 52 week high of $229.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 41.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $482,371.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 151,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $33,406,825.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 10,899,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,940,372.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438. 32.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,792 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $1,670,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,326,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

