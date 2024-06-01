Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Surmodics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Surmodics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Surmodics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

SRDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Surmodics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. Surmodics had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Surmodics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Surmodics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Surmodics by 7.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

