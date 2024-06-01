Ralph A. Clark Sells 932 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $15,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,650.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
SoundThinking Stock Up 0.5 %
SoundThinking stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $27.75.
SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.
