Ralph A. Clark Sells 932 Shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $15,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 541,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,650.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SoundThinking Stock Up 0.5 %

SoundThinking stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.15). SoundThinking had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundThinking

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SoundThinking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in SoundThinking by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SoundThinking by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 74,521 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SoundThinking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of SoundThinking from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut shares of SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoundThinking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SoundThinking Company Profile

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

Featured Stories

