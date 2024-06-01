Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $13.82, but opened at $14.23. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 41,614 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

METC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ramaco Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $626.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $202.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Evan H. Jenkins purchased 7,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,997.26. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,015.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $830,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth $397,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

