Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $126.22 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.22.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $122.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $90.18 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,817.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Raymond James by 105.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

(Get Free Report

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.