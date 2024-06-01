Raymond James Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $380.00. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRM. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Trading Up 7.6 %

Salesforce stock opened at $234.52 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $662,388.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 569.1% during the 1st quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 20.1% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 132,020 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 131,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Salesforce by 476.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 297,453 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $89,587,000 after buying an additional 245,857 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

