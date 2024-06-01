Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.21. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a jun 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 285.19%.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Realty Income

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

