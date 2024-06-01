Renewi (LON:RWI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Renewi (LON:RWI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 710 ($9.07) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Renewi Stock Up 3.3 %
Shares of LON RWI opened at GBX 660 ($8.43) on Thursday. Renewi has a 1 year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 749 ($9.57). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 591.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 594.26. The firm has a market cap of £531.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Renewi Company Profile
