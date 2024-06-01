Renewi plc (RWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 27th

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Renewi’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of RWI stock opened at GBX 660 ($8.43) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £531.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,390.77, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 591.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 594.26. Renewi has a twelve month low of GBX 446.50 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 749 ($9.57).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.07) price objective on shares of Renewi in a research report on Thursday.

Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.

