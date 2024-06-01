Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Okta, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Get Okta alerts:

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Okta in a report issued on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.81.

Okta Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $88.68 on Friday. Okta has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

