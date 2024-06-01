Research Analysts Set Expectations for Decibel Cannabis Company Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (CVE:DB)

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Decibel Cannabis in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Decibel Cannabis’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Decibel Cannabis’ FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered their target price on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DB opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. Decibel Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$0.07 and a 1 year high of C$0.19.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

