Reviewing Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) & Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Disco and Gibson Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Disco 0 0 0 0 N/A Gibson Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00

Gibson Energy has a consensus target price of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 42.51%. Given Gibson Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gibson Energy is more favorable than Disco.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Disco has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Disco and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Disco 27.32% 25.31% 18.87% Gibson Energy 1.39% 22.50% 4.01%

Dividends

Disco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Disco pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gibson Energy pays out 155.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Disco and Gibson Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Disco $2.13 billion 19.63 $583.29 million $0.54 71.48 Gibson Energy $8.16 billion 0.33 $158.69 million $0.78 21.41

Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gibson Energy. Gibson Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Disco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Disco beats Gibson Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Disco

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment. In addition, it is involved in the disassembly and recycling of precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines, as well as provides training services for the maintenance and operation of its products. Further, the company leases precision machines; and purchases and sells used machines. Additionally, it manufactures precision diamond abrasive tools, as well as offers chargeable processing services. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. It serves producers, refiners, marketers, and integrated companies, as well as exploration and production companies. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

