Reviewing Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) and Navigator (OTC:POELF)

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) and Navigator (OTC:POELF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Get Suzano alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Suzano and Navigator, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suzano 0 1 1 0 2.50 Navigator 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suzano 23.84% 20.82% 6.39% Navigator N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Suzano and Navigator’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

2.6% of Suzano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Navigator shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Suzano pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Navigator pays an annual dividend of 0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Suzano pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navigator pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Suzano and Navigator’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suzano $7.96 billion 1.55 $2.82 billion $1.40 6.68 Navigator N/A N/A N/A 0.29 15.57

Suzano has higher revenue and earnings than Navigator. Suzano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navigator, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Suzano beats Navigator on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suzano

(Get Free Report)

Suzano S.A. produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials. In addition, the company is involved in the business office, production packaging, and financial fundraising activities; research, development, production, commercialization, and distribution of wood-based textile fibers, yarns, and filaments produced from cellulose and microfibrillated cellulose; and research and development of wood raw materials for the textile industry. Suzano S.A. was formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A. and changed its name to Suzano S.A. in April 2019. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Salvador, Brazil.

About Navigator

(Get Free Report)

The Navigator Company, S.A. manufactures and markets pulp and paper products worldwide. The company operates through Market Pulp, UWF Paper, Tissue Paper, and Biomass Renewable Energy segments. It produces bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp, uncoated writing and printing thin paper, and domestic consumption paper under the Navigator, Multioffice, Discovery, explorer, Inacopia, Target, Pioneer, SOPORSET, INASET, and target plus brands for professional and home use. The company also operates cogeneration units and two independent thermoelectric power plants. The company was formerly known as Portucel, S.A. and changed its name to The Navigator Company, S.A. in February 2016. The Navigator Company, S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Setúbal, Portugal. The Navigator Company, S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Semapa – Sociedade de Investimento e Gestão, SGPS, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.