Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. (OTCMKTS:RGEDF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.19.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41.

About Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt.

Richter Gedeon Vegyészeti Gyár Nyilvánosan Muködo Rt. researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceuticals, and Wholesale and Retail. The company offers women's healthcare products for contraceptives, endometriosis, fertility, menopause, vaginal infections, and uterine fibroids, as well as Femtech, a digital solutions to enhance women's lives.

