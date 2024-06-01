Robert David Hicks Sells 1,700 Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.94, for a total value of C$21,998.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total value of C$122,500.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Robert David Hicks sold 16,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.37, for a total transaction of C$165,920.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Robert David Hicks sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$204,000.00.

Computer Modelling Group stock opened at C$13.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$6.21 and a 52-week high of C$13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. CIBC set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.94.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

