Robert W. Baird Raises Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $65.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.37.

Birkenstock Price Performance

NYSE BIRK opened at $57.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $58.67.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

