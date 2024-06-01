Royal Bank of Canada Increases EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$109.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQB. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC set a C$100.00 price objective on shares of EQB and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$104.11.

EQB Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE EQB opened at C$87.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. EQB has a 1-year low of C$65.18 and a 1-year high of C$97.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$85.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$85.46.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.5759669 EPS for the current year.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

