Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

NYSE:RY opened at $109.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $109.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

