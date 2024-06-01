Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$161.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$154.00 to C$161.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RY. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$143.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at C$148.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$149.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$138.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.22.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

