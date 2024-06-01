Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Raises Dividend to $1.42 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of TSE:RY opened at C$148.98 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$107.92 and a 52-week high of C$149.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$210.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$138.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$133.22.
Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.65 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 earnings per share for the current year.
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
