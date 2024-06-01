RTG Mining Inc. (ASX:RTG) Insider Purchases A$21,500.00 in Stock

RTG Mining Inc. (ASX:RTG – Get Free Report) insider Phillip (Phil) Lockyer acquired 500,000 shares of RTG Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$21,500.00 ($14,333.33).
RTG Mining Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its principal property is the Mabilo project located in the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.
