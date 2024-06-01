Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.76

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.76 and traded as high as $0.95. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 2,260 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

