Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) versus Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Rural Funds Group (OTC:RFNDF) and Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.8% of Crown Castle shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Crown Castle shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rural Funds Group and Crown Castle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rural Funds Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown Castle 0 10 4 0 2.29

Earnings & Valuation

Crown Castle has a consensus price target of $112.64, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Crown Castle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crown Castle is more favorable than Rural Funds Group.

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Crown Castle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle $6.98 billion 6.38 $1.50 billion $3.20 32.05

Crown Castle has higher revenue and earnings than Rural Funds Group.

Profitability

This table compares Rural Funds Group and Crown Castle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rural Funds Group N/A N/A N/A Crown Castle 20.32% 21.30% 3.60%

Summary

Crown Castle beats Rural Funds Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties. RFF is a stapled security, incorporating Rural Funds Trust (ARSN 112 951 578) and RF Active (ARSN 168 740 805).

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

