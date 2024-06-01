Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $345.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.80 and a 200-day moving average of $275.59. Salesforce has a one year low of $193.68 and a one year high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $2,188,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Salesforce by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

