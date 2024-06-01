Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Macquarie

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Macquarie from $330.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $234.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $227.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total value of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Salesforce by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Salesforce by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $506,875,000 after buying an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

