Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $231.00 to $234.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Approximately 4,829,499 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 6,025,192 shares.The stock last traded at $217.50 and had previously closed at $218.01.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,635,254 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,490,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,841 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,561,325 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,147,402,000 after buying an additional 457,463 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,921,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,926,323,000 after buying an additional 752,566 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after buying an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,116,449 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,251,592,000 after buying an additional 407,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $281.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.
Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.
