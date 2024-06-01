Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,662,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,952,000 after purchasing an additional 77,038 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,321,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,673,000 after acquiring an additional 198,814 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,618,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,139,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,843,000 after purchasing an additional 165,266 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.80.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

