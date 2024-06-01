Scotiabank Increases Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target to C$23.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s current price.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Laurentian raised their price target on Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.28.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALS

Altius Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ALS opened at C$22.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.47. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 10.95, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$22.70.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$17.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.55 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 1.50%. As a group, analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.2895618 EPS for the current year.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.