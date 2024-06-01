Scotiabank Increases Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$12.50

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$9.00 target price on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.75.

Capstone Copper Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$9.60 on Thursday. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.40 and a 1 year high of C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.58.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of C$458.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. In other news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$1,075,460.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 233,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,270,813. Insiders own 15.89% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

