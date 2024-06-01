Scotiabank Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$123.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$113.00 to C$123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.59% from the company’s current price.

NA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$115.17.

Shares of NA opened at C$116.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$113.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.20. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$84.27 and a 12 month high of C$116.81. The firm has a market cap of C$39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8686007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest purchased 324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$116.20 per share, with a total value of C$37,648.80. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

