Screaming Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SCRMW) Shares Up 1.8%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRMW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 92,900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 127,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Screaming Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.