SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SCWorx Price Performance
NASDAQ:WORX opened at $2.13 on Friday. SCWorx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.
SCWorx Company Profile
