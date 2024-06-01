SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Update

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the April 30th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:WORX opened at $2.13 on Friday. SCWorx has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

SCWorx Corp. develops and markets health care information technology solutions and related services to improve healthcare processes and information flow within hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States. The company provides data content and services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information for healthcare providers, as well as big data analytics for the healthcare industry.

