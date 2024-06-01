Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $22.79, but opened at $23.36. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares last traded at $23.46, with a volume of 51,394 shares traded.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $125.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at $96,806.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.