Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $93.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.85. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $101.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -217.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

