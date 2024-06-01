SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SEIC. abrdn plc lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 55,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,397 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $3,268,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,795,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,925,220.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,677,471 shares in the company, valued at $522,759,000.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,363 shares of company stock worth $20,220,667 in the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $67.71 on Friday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $52.19 and a fifty-two week high of $72.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

