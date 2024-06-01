SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

S has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.04.

SentinelOne Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of NYSE S opened at $16.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.80. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,318,398.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

