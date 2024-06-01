SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $25.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.04.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.80. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock valued at $8,535,409 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 5.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

