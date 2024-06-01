SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Bank of America

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on S. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.04.

SentinelOne Stock Down 13.4 %

S opened at $16.83 on Friday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $23.80.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares in the company, valued at $25,399,343.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,884,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in SentinelOne by 143.0% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

