SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

S has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.04.

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE S opened at $16.83 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.80.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $1,943,061.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,009,529.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 91,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,943,061.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,183,043 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,529.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $109,027.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 203,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,091. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

